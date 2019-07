Mr. Keys (34) died in a high speed collision at the Walderstown Road Races, Co. Westmeath last weekend - here is a selection of photographs from Mr. Keys' funeral which took place in Ballylinney Presbyterian Church on Friday afternoon.

Darren Keys funeral The funeral of Darren Keys at Ballylinney Presbyterian Church near Ballyclare on Friday.

Darren Keys' wife, Justine.

Jeremy McWilliams pictured at the funeral of Darren Keys on Friday.

