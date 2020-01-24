Man killed in two vehicle road traffic collision in NI

A man has died after a two vehicle road traffic collision on Friday.

The collision occurred on Garryduff Road near Dunloy.

A photo from the scene of the collision near Dunloy. (Photo: McAuley Multimedia)

The man has been named as 59 year-old Desmond Wilson from the Ballymoney area.

Inspector Ali confirmed Mr. Wilson died at the scene of the collision.

“Just before 7:35am, it was reported that a white Citroen Berlingo and a Peugeot 2008 were involved in the collision.

"Desmond, who was the driver of the Peugeot tragically died at the scene.

“The driver of the Citroen Berlingo was taken to hospital for his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

“The Garryduff Road, Dunloy has now re-opened following the earlier road traffic collision.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information regarding the incident or who may have dash cam footage available to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 202 24/01/20," said Inspector Ali.