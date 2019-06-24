Manus Kelly: Investigation under way into fatal crash which claimed the life of rally driver

An investigation is under way into the circumstances of the crash which claimed the life of driver Manus Kelly during yesterday's Donegal International Rally.

Mr Kelly, an experienced driver and three-time winner of the competition, died in the incident, which occurred at the Fanad Head loop on the final day of the three-day event shortly before 12.30pm.

His co-driver, Donall Barrett, is said to be recovering in hospital from injuries he sustained in the crash.

Mr Kelly was a married father-of-five and also a local businessman and Fianna Fáil councillor on Donegal County Council.

The remaining stages of the rally were cancelled following the tragic incident.

A statement issued by Motorsport Ireland said: "The relevant authorities have begun a full investigation into the incident and will be assisted by Motorsport Ireland and Donegal Motor Club.

"Motorsport Ireland and its affiliated clubs are recognised internationally for operating to the highest standards of motorsport safety for competitors and spectators in line with the best practice of the FIA.

"The entire motorsport community extends its fullest sympathy to the family of the bereaved."

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, who said Mr Kelly had "just embarked on a promising career in local politics", expressed his condolences to Mr Kelly's wife and children.