Missing Irish man believed to be in NI - family desperate for news of his whereabouts

It is believed a missing Galway man could be in Northern Ireland, according to police.

Kevin McGrath (63) is from Rahoon, Galway and was last seen in the Eyre Square area of Galway city centre on October 27, 2019.

Kevin McGrath.

An Garda Síochána have told the PSNI Mr. McGrath could be in the Lisburn area.

"Kevin's family are anxious to locate him and are seeking anyone with information to contact us," said a Garda spokesperson.

If you see Kevin or have any information, please contact Police on 101 quoting reference 1954 of 051119 or Galway Garda Station 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.