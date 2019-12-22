NI pedestrian who died after being struck by car is named

The 38-year-old man who died after being knocked down by a car in Newry has been named as Shane Cunningham by police.

Mr Cunningham died following the incident in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Inspector Phil Robinson said: “Shane was struck by a black Renault Clio car as he was on the Warrenpoint Road, Newry at around 5am.

“Our enquiries are continuing and our thoughts are with those impacted by this tragic incident, which occurred approximately two miles from Newry.

“The road has re-opened following the collision and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 445 21/12/19.”