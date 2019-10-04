NI supermarket employee rewarded for ‘pay it forward’ act of goodwill

A member of staff at a supermarket in east Belfast has been rewarded for their act of goodwill in paying for the shopping of a pensioner who was experiencing difficulties with his bank card.

David Vance, 35, an employyee of Lidl at Connswater for the past four years used his own card on September 22 to pay for the man’s shopping after the man’s card was declined on several occasions.

His charitable act went unnoticed by the man, who assumed his card must have eventually worked, but details were later posted on Facebook by a woman in the queue behind him and the ‘pay it forward’ act went viral.

As a result of his good deed David was given £100 of gift vouchers and a customer care award from Connswater Shopping Centre manager Mark Rainey.