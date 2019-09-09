NI Tree of the Year: Root for your favourite

An invisible tree and a pair of sibling Yews are just two of six contenders shortlisted by the Woodland Trust in the search for Northern Ireland’s Tree of the Year 2019.

The competition aims to highlight and celebrate the country’s remarkable, yet unsung, trees.

The Invisible Tree

And members of the public are asked to play a part by simply voting for their favourite from the final shortlist.

Northern Ireland’s six splendid specimens, chosen by an expert panel, are:

• The Nobbly Tree: Plantanus cunata at Brooke Park, Londonderry

• The Big Oak: Quercus cerris at Hillsborough Castle, Hillsborough

Botanic's Oriental Hornbeam:

• The King Tree: Primary Veteran Horse Chestnut , Armagh

• Crom Yews: English Yew at Crom Estate, Newtownbulter

• The Invisible Tree: Sessile Oak, Rostrevor

• Botanic’s Oriental Hornbeam: Hornbeam at Botanica Gardens, Belfast

The Nobbly Tree

Ian McCurley is the director of the Woodland Trust in Northern Ireland and said: “We asked the pubic to nominate their best-loved trees – trees with stories – trees at the heart of communities and we’re now delighted to reveal the final line-up of six.

“The Woodland Trust wants to see better protection for ancient trees and woodland and this competition is just one way of putting our precious trees in the spotlight.

“Each of the six shortlisted trees is unique, with a story to tell. I have no doubt this will be a close-run competition, and that’s why it’s so important that each and every one of us takes the time to vote.”

The Woodland Trust’s Tree of the Year competition runs in Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales. Each country, thanks to the public vote, will have its own champion. Just one of the four national winners will be selected to represent the UK in the 2019 European Tree of the Year contest.

Crom Yews

Take a closer look at the shortlist and vote for your favourite tree at woodlandtrust.org.uk/treeoftheyear. Voting is now open and ends at noon on September 27. Everyone who votes will be entered into a prize draw to win £100 Sainsburys vouchers.