Northern Ireland workers offered free beer and lessons in Aussie slang

Who did Scott Robinson (played by Jason Donovan) marry in a classic episode of Neighbours screened in 1987? Was it: Daphne, Madge, Charlene or Harold?

If you can answer this and some other Aussie-associated questions, you could bag yourself a job at an international luggage shipping service.

MyBaggage.com, which was established by Belfast man Paul Stewart, is recruiting a new team of Australophiles to help them expand their service Down Under.

The new recruits, who will be based at the company’s headquarters in Belfast, will keep Australian office hours, starting each day at midnight and finishing at 8am.

Applicants must be fans of Aussie culture and will be vetted on their general knowledge of the country in a multiple choice quiz before being selected for an interview.

Mr Stewart said the roles could appeal to Australians living in Northern Ireland or elsewhere in the UK. But he said British and Irish citizens would also be considered for the roles as long as they could prove a genuine interest in Aussie culture.

He said: “This is a unique opportunity for anyone who dreams about the Aussie lifestyle but who isn’t quite ready to relocate 10,000 miles.’’

Training will be provided to successful candidates including lessons in Australian geography and slang terms.

A team of four will initially be recruited into the roles on a salary of £20,000-£30,000 and a range of perks including a pack of Fosters lager or two bottles of Australian wine each month.