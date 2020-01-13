Passengers were 'sobbing' and 'making calls' to loved ones - Aer Lingus pilot hailed 'miraculous' after landing plane during Storm Brendan

The Aer Lingus pilot of a plane diverted from Belfast City Airport to Belfast International Airport has been hailed a hero.

Flight EI931 was travelling from London Heathrow to Belfast City Airport at the same time Storm Brendan was battering parts of Northern Ireland.

Cleanup operation after Storm Brendan, Belfast Road, Carrickfergus. (Picture: Philip Magowan / PressEye)

The pilot attempted to land the aircraft twice at Belfast City Airport but was diverted to Belfast International Airport where he landed safely a while later.

"The talent and skills of the Aer Lingus pilot is nothing short of miraculous," said seasoned traveller, Dwaine Vance.

Storm Brendan has caused considerable disruption across Northern Ireland.

Many roads remain closed because of flooding and fallen trees brought down during the storm.

Mr. Vance, who is from Enniskillen, admitted he was "petrified" and explained the sense of relief he felt when the aircraft touched down at Belfast International Airport.

"You know it was a scary flight when people take out their phones to make calls, and people are openly sobbing on the flight. I for one, was petrified," he said.

"I have been a passenger on planes for many years, and am well used to the occasional windy day and bumpy ride during flights.

"Travelled from Heathrow to Belfast and after two failed attempts at landing at city airport we have reached Aldergrove airport.

"Thankfully we landed safely, albeit at the wrong airport #StormBrendan #RoundOfApplause," said Mr. Vance.

Aer Lingus has been asked if they would like to comment but at the time of publishing they had not yet replied.