People injured and hospitalised after three vehicle collision

A number of people were taken to hospital following a three vehicle road traffic collision in Northern Ireland on Friday.

The collision occurred on the A5 Curr Road near Beragh, Co. Tyrone.

A number of people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, none of which are thought to be life threatening.

The area is beginning to clear and traffic flow is gradually returning to normal.

The three vehicle collision was the second such incident to occur in Co. Tyrone on Friday afternoon.

Earlier in the day the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance was tasked to the scene of a serious road traffic collision on Brookmount Road near Omagh.