Police seek help in search for missing Belfast man

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Belfast man.

The last confirmed sighting of 42-year-old Melvin Watson was at the Russell’s Shop 4U on Newtownards Road at around 9.55pm on Thursday. He was last spoken to on the phone at around the same time.

Inspector Anne McCourt said: “It is extremely out of character for Melvin not to be in touch with his family and they are growing concerned.

“If you can help us find him and bring him home for Christmas, please call 101, quoting reference 1700 19/12/19.”