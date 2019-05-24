Policing Board confirms appointment of new PSNI Chief Constable, Simon Byrne

The Northern Ireland Policing Board has unanimously agreed to ratify the appointment of Simon Byrne QPM as PSNI Chief Constable following the retirement of George Hamilton at the end of next month.

Speaking about the appointment, Board Chair Anne Connolly said: “I am pleased to confirm that Simon Byrne QPM is the successful candidate from this competition.

New PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne

"Policing is one of Northern Ireland’s most important public services with the community rightly expecting the highest standards from its officers and staff.

"Mr Byrne brings a wealth of strategic and operational policing experience to the role - he has 36 years of policing experience, 21 years as a Chief Officer and almost 8 as a Chief Constable serving the Metropolitan Police, Merseyside, Greater Manchester and Cheshire. We are looking forward to working with him in further developing the PSNI as a highly professional and community focused organisation.

"With this leadership position carrying significant organisational responsibilities the appointment necessarily comprised a rigorous selection process involving a panel of seven Board Members. Based on the key principles of merit, fairness, openness and transparency, independent scrutiny was incorporated at all stages of the competition to provide added probity and assurance.

"The recommendation of the appointment panel was unanimously ratified by the Board at a special meeting and was subject to approval by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland."

Mr Byrne served as Chief Constable of Cheshire Police from 2014-2017. He was the Deputy Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police from 2009 to 2011 and the Assistant Commissioner for Territorial Policing in the Metropolitan Police Service from 2011 to 2014. He then served as Chief Constable of Cheshire Constabulary from 2014 to 2017.