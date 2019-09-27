Queen’s University investigating Sinn Fein ‘Brits Out’ poster

Queen’s University has said it is investigating a poster on display on the Sinn Fein stand at the Queen’s Freshers’ Fair, which included the slogan ‘Brits Out’.

In a statement the university said: “Queen’s University is committed to creating and sustaining a harmonious environment free from language or materials that are likely to be provocative or offensive, as reflected by the University’s Equality and Diversity Policy.

“In line with the University’s core values, Queen’s expects all of its staff and students treat each other with dignity and respect.

“The University is investigating issues relating to the Students’ Union Fresher’s Fair and the relevant disciplinary measures will be applied as appropriate following the investigation.”

Ulster Unionist students at Queen’s reacted angrily to the poster.

The chair of the Queen’s Young Unionists, Nathan Redmond, said: “Sinn Fein are very fond of talking about equality, rights and respect, portraying themselves as the guardians of all that is wholesome and defenders of the Belfast Agreement.

“However, it never takes long until the mask slips and the true nature of Sinn Fein is laid bare for the world to see. That is exactly what happened at the Queen’s University of Belfast Freshers’ Fair today, where the Sinn Fein stand displayed a poster with the slogan ‘Brits Out.’ So much for a shared future!”

Mr Redmond continued: “Quite incredibly, this slogan was below a heading claiming Sinn Fein were anti-racist! It would appear that for Sinn Fein, the slogan ‘Brits Out’ is acceptable language, but as far as we are concerned, it is most certainly not.

“Imagine the perfectly justifiable outcry if a poster had been on display saying Polish out, Indians out or Chinese out? So why do Sinn Fein think it is acceptable to display public racism towards people who have a British identity? An identity that, it should be remembered, was recognised as perfectly legitimate by the Belfast Agreement itself.

“Queen’s has long been regarded as having an image problem as far as students of a unionist background are concerned, and this shameful and racist display on the Sinn Fein stand at Freshers will do nothing to help alleviate that problem.”