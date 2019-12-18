Santa sends audio letter to Co Armagh girl with rare eye condition

At just four years old, little Ursula Daly from Armagh has endured 26 eye operations and has been on countless trips to Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, but all she wants for Christmas is a pink guitar and an audio letter from Santa Claus.

Mum Connie said Ursula is so excited for Christmas as it’s the first year she is properly aware of who Santa is and with the help of sight loss charity the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) has sent off her letter to Santa.

Ursula Daly with mum Connie and dad Damian

Santa receives millions of letters from children each year and works hard to respond to every single one, but he knows that often children with vision impairment are not able to read his reply.

That is why he has teamed up with RNIB to make sure his letters are available in formats like braille, audio and large print. Ursula received an audio response from Santa (voiced by actor Brian Blessed).

Connie said: “RNIB NI have always been a real support to us. Their children’s team are always on the other end of the phone and we really enjoyed going on a residential trip with them as well as parent workshops. It’s really helpful to chat to other parents and know that support is out there.”

When Ursula was born Connie and her husband Damian knew something wasn’t quite right with their baby daughter’s vision.

“When she was diagnosed with Congenital Glaucoma at just eight months old, it came as such a shock to us; it was all very daunting and overwhelming as it’s a very rare condition,” said mum Connie.

“Although it is usually a hereditary condition, it was unknown to us as a family. We had a lot to come to terms within a short space of time. Ursula was incredible, right from the beginning. She had her very first surgery at just 10 months old and she was amazing.

‘‘She’s so good at wearing her glasses, even when she was a little baby.”

Three years later, and Ursula has had a further 25 surgeries on her eyes both in Belfast Royal Victoria Hospital and at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London.

Connie said: “She has coped brilliantly, not only with the travelling, medication and operations, but with the numerous eye drops she has to get constantly throughout the day.’’

Connie said Ursula still has some useful vision, but she is very short-sighted and her peripheral vision has been affected. She wears tinted glasses as she is extremely sensitive to light, but manages everything well.

Ursula has started a pre-school, which Connie said she loves and has ‘‘given her confidence a real boost.’’

“Ursula is very calm, caring, loving, totally courageous and nothing phases her,” said Connie. She bravely goes through every surgery, has always been so good and never complains. She’s definitely a special little person.”