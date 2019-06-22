Teenager reported missing after Belsonic event

The family of a 17-year-old who became separated from friends while at the Belsonic music event in Belfast are becoming increasingly concerned about his whereabouts

Police in Craigavon have issued an appeal for help from the public to locate Adam Gilmore, who was at Belsonic but hasn't been seen since.

Adam Gilmore.

He is described as being 6 foot 2 inches tall and of large build. He was last seen wearing the clothes in the picture.

If you have seen Adam or know of his whereabouts please contact Police on 101 and quote serial number 209 of 22/06/19