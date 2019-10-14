This is the dramatic footage of a car catching fire on back of N.I. tow truck - driver reverses and dumps vehicle in middle of street

Dramatic footage has emerged of a car catching fire moments after it was hoisted on to the back of a tow truck on a busy Northern Ireland road at the weekend.

The incident occurred on Oldpark Road, Belfast on Saturday afternoon.

A still image taken from the video of a car catching fire in Northern Ireland. (Video courtesy of Cop/VOSA Watch Derry.

Two fire fighting appliances attended the scene; one from Whitla Fire Station and one from Westland Fire Station.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (N.I.F.R.S.) received a report of a car on fire at 12:23pm and the incident was brought under control by 12:41pm.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire has been determined as accidental.