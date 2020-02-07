Ulster singer-songwriter’s song to heal Brexit divisions

Northern Ireland born singer-songwriter Andy Flanagan has written a new worship song which he said ‘‘aims to build unity in the church and the nation post-Brexit.’’

With Britain having left the European Union at 11pm on January 31, Mr Flanagan said he hoped his song, Reconciled, would help to heal church communities left bitterly divided by the government’s protracted attempt to carry out the result of the in/out referendum in 2016.

The former hospital doctor, who has penned both music and lyrics for the song, said it draws on his experience of seeing the ‘‘enlarging divide in churches and culture’’ in his role as executive director of Christians in Politics, an all-party, non-denominational organisation which seeks to encourage and inspire Christians to get involved in politics and public life.

The organisation said emphasis is placed on its ‘‘membership of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, as opposed to the earthly allegiances which may separate us.’’

Mr Flanagan, who is originally from Portadown, but now lives in Luton, helped to organise Brexit debates in Anglican, other Protestant and Catholic churches in 2019, but was shocked by some of the bitter arguments that ensued.

Reconciled will be available to churches across the UK and Mr Flanagan said he hoped they would download and use the praise song in their services.

He said Reconciled highlights the need for ‘‘repentance and intentional, bold relationship-building with our neighbours’’, but, added, ‘‘the focus remains on the Gospel, and the importance of grace in the pursuit of unity in the church.’’

“It is not a song about Brexit, it is a song about Jesus. But it has been written in the shadow of Brexit.

‘‘I hope it will be sung by many churches and be a useful tool as church leaders work out how to challenge their people to be prayerfully and politically involved in our nation.”

Mr Flanagan added: “In my role at Christians in Politics, as we tour the UK, I have both the privilege and the pain of seeing how divided we have become.

‘‘But I believe there is hope in the cross and that is the reason that everything can and will be reconciled.

‘‘The more time we spend in worship on our knees before the God who knows it all, the more we may realise that we don’t know it all.

‘‘We may then realise that we need to listen to people with whom we may disagree on many things, including Brexit. Being on our knees won’t just change the divide left by Brexit, it will change us. And that may give us just a chance of being the peace-makers and bridge-builders that our country so desperately needs.”

Throughout Flanagan’s catalogue of worship songs is a passion for global justice with many of his songs having been used as campaigns anthems for international NGOs.

Reconciled was produced and mixed by Grammy Award-winning producer Alan Branch, who has made records for Joss Stone, Depeche Mode, Boy George and Bjork, and engineered by Dave Plumbs.

It is accompanied by a unique video by celebrated animator and film-maker John Bowen.