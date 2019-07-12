WATCH: Crowds line the streets for Twelfth parade in Belfast

Large crowds lined the streets of Belfast city centre for this morning's Twelfth parade.

Up until recently it had seemed as though the parade may have to be rerouted due to the security cordon around Primark.

Orange brethren wave for the camera at the Belfast demonstration. Pics: Arthur Allison, Pacemaker

But with the route reopened partially to traffic it meant Orangemen could walk their traditional route along Royal Avenue.

As part of the annual Orange Order demonstration, a wreath-laying ceremony took place at the cenotaph at Belfast City Hall.

The platform proceedings at Barnett’s Demesne will begin at 3pm and the return parade is due to leave the field and proceed towards the city centre at 4.15pm

On parade from Carlisle Circus towards Belfast city centre.