Woman dies following collision in Co Armagh

A woman has died as a result of a road collision in Co Armagh.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on Sunday afternoon approximately half-way between Loughgall and Armagh city on the Loughgall Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The two-vehicle collision on the Loughgall Road, at its junction with Ballybrannon Road, occurred at approximately 2.45pm and involved a black Honda Civic and a red Vauxhall Viva.

“The woman who died was the driver of the Vauxhall.”

The spokesperson added: “We are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Loughall Road at the time and who may witnessed events leading up to the collision, or may have footage on their dashcams, to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference number 1066 14/07/19.”