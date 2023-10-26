LATEST: Roads through Strabane reopened after emergency services deal with gas leak
A statement from the PSNI in the last half hour said that ‘roads in the area around Abercorn Square in Strabane, which were closed earlier today following a report of a gas leak, have now reopened’.
Earlier the public was asked to please avoid the area until further notice.
A spokesperson from Evolve said the incident is completely unrelated to their network.
They said: "Following a site visit undertaken by our engineering team, we can confirm the issue is solely related to a bottled gas cylinder and has absolutely no connection to our network in any manner whatsoever."