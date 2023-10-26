Roads have been reopened in Strabane after emergency services dealt with an ongoing gas leak at Abercorn Square.

PSNI

A statement from the PSNI in the last half hour said that ‘roads in the area around Abercorn Square in Strabane, which were closed earlier today following a report of a gas leak, have now reopened’.

Earlier the public was asked to please avoid the area until further notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson from Evolve said the incident is completely unrelated to their network.