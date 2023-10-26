All Sections
LATEST: Roads through Strabane reopened after emergency services deal with gas leak

Roads have been reopened in Strabane after emergency services dealt with an ongoing gas leak at Abercorn Square.
By Gemma Murray
Published 26th Oct 2023, 09:30 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 15:53 BST
PSNIPSNI
PSNI

A statement from the PSNI in the last half hour said that ‘roads in the area around Abercorn Square in Strabane, which were closed earlier today following a report of a gas leak, have now reopened’.

Earlier the public was asked to please avoid the area until further notice.

A spokesperson from Evolve said the incident is completely unrelated to their network.

They said: "Following a site visit undertaken by our engineering team, we can confirm the issue is solely related to a bottled gas cylinder and has absolutely no connection to our network in any manner whatsoever."

