Matthew McCallan

The 15-year-old went missing on Saturday night at the Jamboree in the Park, held in Fintona, Co Tyrone.

A message written by Sinn Fein MP Orlaith Begley says: “Update- searches have been suspended”.

A post from Fintona Pearses GAA said: “Public volunteer search operations are suspended for the time being. Thank you for you assistance so far.”

The PSNI have been asked for a comment.

There are no further details at this time.

An earlier post on Alf and Roe vintage shop says: “Missing person - Matthew McCallan - he is only 15.

“THE FAMILY NEED VOLUNTEERS TO HELP FIND HIM TODAY BEFORE DARK HITS.

"To meet at The Church Of Ireland hall, Ecclesville Road, Fintona, asap

“Matthew was last seen at 01:30 hours sunday morning/Saturday night 04/12/22, at the Jamboree festival/dance in Fintona - he is not from the area and therefore unfamiliar of his whereabouts/surroundings.

“Please note - other male in second pic has since been identified and has spoken to police.

“If you know any details, no matter how small, that could potentially help locate Matthew - please contact Police on 101 with reference number 319 from the 4/12/22.

“Any family’s worst nightmare. We are all praying to god for Matthew’s safe and timely return home.”

Fintona Pearses GAA have encouraged people to join in the search for the missing teenager. They started this on Sunday.

“Can anyone that is available please meet at the Ecclesville centre to search for the missing young lad.

"Please get there for 3.45pm if possible.

"He is a member of our wider GAA community and his family is well know to the Pearses.

"Please bring torches and warm clothing. A coordinator will let you know where to go”.

Órfhlaith Begley MP said online: “Help find Matthew McCallan – Update from Fintona Pearses GAA – If possible can any volunteers please meet at 9am at The Church of Ireland Hall on Ecclesville Road. We are hoping that the search effort can be coordinated from there insofar as we can. We want to make sure we keep a good record of where has been searched and where hasnt so that we make sure all areas are covered. Obviously anything we do is in support of the statutory agencies and we need to be careful not to cut across their work. They are clearly in the lead and this is a voluntary community effort. In the instance you are searching an area and you come across PSNI or search and rescue we would ask that you leave them to it and search another area. Sunflower playgroup is located where the volunteer search is to be coordinated so if you don't know the area look out for the sign”.

And Carnamuff glamping said: “Please Share – As a parent this is the most terrifying time for the family , if all of our followers can share this someone somewhere knows something.

“If you live near this area please help in the search.

