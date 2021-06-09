LATEST: These are the 127 applications to the Parades Commission to march on July 12, 2021
The applications to the Parades Commission to march on July 12, 2021 are:
See the Parades Commission website here
1. **Fintona District LOL No 8** Trillick 12 July 2021
2. **Ballymoney District LOL No 16** Ballymoney 12 July 2021
3. **LOL No 47 Hamiltonsbawn Guiding ... Hamiltonsbawn 12 July 2021
4. **Rasharkin District LOL No 5** Rasharkin 12 July 2021
5. **LOL No 747 Young Men’s Christian... Belfast 12 July 2021
6. **Ardaragh Accordion Band Rathfriland 12 July 2021
7. **ILOL No 24 Bushside** Clintyfinnan 12 July 2021
8. **LOL No 1912 Britannia** Londonderry 12 July 2021
9. **LOL No 1951 Dalzell Memorial** Newtownards 12 July 2021
10. **LOL No 21 Derryadd** Derryadd 12 July 2021
11. **LOL No 14 Ballynabraggett Temper... Magheralin 12 July 2021
12. **LOL No 557 Lisburn Mechanics Lisburn 12 July 2021
13. **LOL No 1272 Killen Pride of the ... Killen 12 July 2021
14. **LOL No 1025 Duneaney** Ballymena 12 July 2021
15. **Brookeborough District Lodge** Brookeborough 12 July 2021
16. **LOL No 228 Tamlaght O’Crilly ** Tamlaght O’Crilly 12 July 2021
17. **Brookeborough District Lodge** Brookeborough 12 July 2021
18. **Steeple Veterans Flute Band** Antrim 12 July 2021
19. **Ballywillan Sons of William LOL ... Portrush 12 July 2021
20. **Castlecaulfield District Orange** Donaghmore / Castlecaulfield 12 July 2021
21. **Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute B... Dunmurry 12 July 2021
22. **LOL No 1948 Loughries True Blues... Newtownards 12 July 2021
23. **Moyarget Chosen Few LOL 1196** Ballycastle 12 July 2021
24. **Mullabrack ‘Hearts of Steel’ Tem... Mullabrack 12 July 2021
25. **Moyarget Chosen Few LOL 1196** Moyarget 12 July 2021
26. **Armoy LOL 1065** Armoy 12 July 2021
27. **Barron LOL 627** Donemana 12 July 2021
28. **Cloughmills District LOL No14** Cloughmills 12 July 2021
29. **Giants Causeway LOL No 1195** Bushmills 12 July 2021
30. **Crawfordsburn LOL 1091** Bangor 12 July 2021
31. **Richhill District LOL No 2** Richhill 12 July 2021
32. **Aughlargue LOL 158** Stewartstown 12 July 2021
33. **LOL 909** Coleraine 12 July 2021
34. **LOL No 254 Acton** Poyntzpass 12 July 2021
35. **Ballymacanallen True Blues LOL ... Gilford 12 July 2021
36. *LOL No 37 Altnaveigh** Newry 12 July 2021
37. **Bangor District LOL No 18** Bangor 12 July 2021
38. **Annaghmore Star and Crown** Castledawson 12 July 2021
39. **Bessbrook District LOL No 11** Bessbrook 12 July 2021
40. **Burntollet Sons of Ulster Flute ... Londonderry 12 July 2021
41. **Carrickfergus District LOL No 19... Carrickfergus 12 July 2021
42. **Crown Defenders Flute Band Cloug... Cloughmills 12 July 2021
43. **LOL No 11 Magheraboy** Monea 12 July 2021
44. **ILOL No 33 Ballinagarvey** Ballinagarvey 12 July 2021
45. **LOL No 199 Gideon’s Chosen Few D... Cookstown 12 July 2021
46. **LOL No 520 Kilwaughter** Kilwaughter 12 July 2021
47. **LOL No 9 Tamlaght O’Crilly** Innisrush 12 July 2021
48. LOL No 1412 Kirkistown Cloughey 12 July 2021
49. **Loughgall District LOL No 3** Loughgall 12 July 2021
50. **Limavady District LOL No 6** Limavady 12 July 2021
51. Under ConsiderationSensitive **Lurgan District LOL No 6** Lurgan 12 July 2021
52. **LOL No 1098 Ballygelly** Broughshane 12 July 2021
53. **Mourne Young Defenders Flute Band Kilkeel 12 July 2021
54. **LOL No 742 Portrush Purple Heroe... Portrush 12 July 2021
55. **Mourne Young Defenders Flute Ban... Kilkeel 12 July 2021
56. **Tandragee District LOL No 4** Tandragee 12 July 2021
57. **Orange Institution** Moira 12 July 2021
58. **Church Hill District LOL No 12** Derrygonnelly 12 July 2021
59. **Scott Memorial LOL 163 Bush** Bush 12 July 2021
60. **Donaghadee Orange Lodges** Donaghadee 12 July 2021
61. **Newtownstewart District LOL No 9... Newtownstewart 12 July 2021
62. **Blaugh Sons of Ulster LOL 256** Coleraine 12 July 2021
63. **Newtownstewart District LOL No 9... Newtownstewart 12 July 2021
64. **Clantilew Bible & Crown Defender... The Birches 12 July 2021
65. **Skeogh LOL 861** Skeogh 12 July 2021
66. **Portadown LOL District No 1** Portadown 12 July 2021
67. **Knockloughrim Rising Sons of Uls... Knockloughrim 12 July 2021
68. **Portadown LOL District No 1** Portadown 12 July 2021
69. **Antrim District LOL 13** Antrim 12 July 2021
70. **Portadown LOL District No 1** Portadown 12 July 2021
71. **Castlewellan Star of Temperance ... Castlewellan 12 July 2021
72. Under ConsiderationSensitive **Portadown LOL District No 1 Lodg... Portadown 12 July 2021
73. **Ballykeel LOL 472** Ballymena 12 July 2021
74. *Portadown LOL District No 1** Portadown 12 July 2021
75. **Dunaghy ILOL 16** Ballymoney 12 July 2021
76. **Portadown LOL District No 1** Portadown 12 July 2021
77. **Raffrey Faith Defenders LOL 1115... Raffrey 12 July 2021
78. Under ConsiderationSensitive **Portadown LOL District No 1 Lodg... Portadown 12 July 2021
79. **Sixmilewater District L.O.L. No.... Ballyclare 12 July 2021
80. **Portadown LOL District No 1** Portadown 12 July 2021
81. Under ConsiderationSensitive **Loyal Orange Order Cavehill Temp... Belfast 12 July 2021
82. **Portadown LOL District No 1** Portadown 12 July 2021
83. **Killymuck LOL 236** Killymuck 12 July 2021
84. **Portadown LOL District No 1** Portadown 12 July 2021
85. **Rathfriland District LOL NO.3** Rathfriland 12 July 2021
86. **Bellarena Faith Defenders LOL 98... Limavady 12 July 2021
87. **Drumaheagles LOL 1099** Balnamore 12 July 2021
88. **Coagh Branch Walker Club ABOD** Coagh 12 July 2021
89. **Drumaheagles LOL 1099** Ballymoney 12 July 2021
90. **Walker’s Volunteers LOL No. 1011... Donaghmore 12 July 2021
91. **Dunseverick LOL 528** Bushmills 12 July 2021
92. **Glenhugh LOL 344** Glenhugh 12 July 2021
93. **Cookstown LOL No3** Cookstown 12 July 2021
94. **Largy LOL 988** Largy 12 July 2021
95. **Wm Strain Wm Lightbody Memorial ... Newtownards 12 July 2021
96. **Bushside LOL 923** Clintyfinnan 12 July 2021
97. **Wm Strain Wm Lightbody Memorial ... Newtownards 12 July 2021
98. **Enagh LOL 814** Markethill 12 July 2021
99. **Ballinlea LOL1511** Ballinlea 12 July 2021
100. **Clabby Pipe Band Clabby 12 July 2021
101. **Markethill District LOL 10** Markethill 12 July 2021
102. Blossomhill LOL 411 Fintona 12 July 2021
103. **Sir Edward Carson Memorial LOL 1... Lisburn 12 July 2021
104. **Glenhugh LOL 344** Glenhugh 12 July 2021
105. **Stranocum LOL 749** Stranocum 12 July 2021
106. **Killylea District LOL 7** Killylea 12 July 2021
107. **Murray’s Temperance True Blues L... Antrim 12 July 2021
108. **Strabane LOL 250** Strabane 12 July 2021
109. **Ballynagarrick LOL 65** Newmills 12 July 2021
110. **East Belfast LOL 578** Belfast 12 July 2021
111. **Annahoe District No 6** Aughnacloy 12 July 2021
112. **Cookstown LOL No3** Cookstown 12 July 2021
113. **Ballylane True Blues LOL479** Markethill 12 July 2021
114. **Largy LOL 988** Largy 12 July 2021
115. **Bushside LOL 923** Clintyfinnan 12 July 2021
116. **Wm Strain Wm Lightbody Memorial ... Newtownards 12 July 2021
117. **Enagh LOL 814** Markethill 12 July 2021
118. **Ballinlea LOL1511** Ballinlea 12 July 2021
119. **Clabby Pipe Band Clabby 12 July 2021
120. **Markethill District LOL 10** Markethill 12 July 2021
121. **Inch LOL 430** Inch 12 July 2021
122. **Glenavy District LOL No.4** Glenavy 12 July 2021
123. **Lecale District LOL No 2** Killyleagh 12 July 2021
124. **Dunaghy No Surrender L.O.L 791** Dunaghy 12 July 2021
125. **Ballymoney Apprentice Boys Memor... Ballymoney 12 July 2021
126. **Bushmills Dist LOL 21** Bushmills 12 July 2021
127. **Dyan Orange District** Dyan 12 July 2021
A message from our editor: Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.