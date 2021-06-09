LATEST: These are the 127 applications to the Parades Commission to march on July 12, 2021

See the Parades Commission website here

1. **Fintona District LOL No 8** Trillick 12 July 2021

2. **Ballymoney District LOL No 16** Ballymoney 12 July 2021

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 13th July 2020 - Members of the Shankill Protestant Boys Old Boys pictured during a parade on Belfast's Shankill Road.

3. **LOL No 47 Hamiltonsbawn Guiding ... Hamiltonsbawn 12 July 2021

4. **Rasharkin District LOL No 5** Rasharkin 12 July 2021

5. **LOL No 747 Young Men’s Christian... Belfast 12 July 2021

6. **Ardaragh Accordion Band Rathfriland 12 July 2021

The Twelfth

7. **ILOL No 24 Bushside** Clintyfinnan 12 July 2021

8. **LOL No 1912 Britannia** Londonderry 12 July 2021

9. **LOL No 1951 Dalzell Memorial** Newtownards 12 July 2021

10. **LOL No 21 Derryadd** Derryadd 12 July 2021

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/07/2019 Twelfth celebrations for 2019 take place in Rathfriland

11. **LOL No 14 Ballynabraggett Temper... Magheralin 12 July 2021

12. **LOL No 557 Lisburn Mechanics Lisburn 12 July 2021

13. **LOL No 1272 Killen Pride of the ... Killen 12 July 2021

14. **LOL No 1025 Duneaney** Ballymena 12 July 2021

Twelfth celebrations in Holywood, Co Down in 2019

15. **Brookeborough District Lodge** Brookeborough 12 July 2021

16. **LOL No 228 Tamlaght O’Crilly ** Tamlaght O’Crilly 12 July 2021

17. **Brookeborough District Lodge** Brookeborough 12 July 2021

18. **Steeple Veterans Flute Band** Antrim 12 July 2021

19. **Ballywillan Sons of William LOL ... Portrush 12 July 2021

20. **Castlecaulfield District Orange** Donaghmore / Castlecaulfield 12 July 2021

Pacemaker Press 12-07-2019: Twelfth of July parades take place in 18 locations across Northern Ireland in 2019

21. **Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute B... Dunmurry 12 July 2021

22. **LOL No 1948 Loughries True Blues... Newtownards 12 July 2021

23. **Moyarget Chosen Few LOL 1196** Ballycastle 12 July 2021

24. **Mullabrack ‘Hearts of Steel’ Tem... Mullabrack 12 July 2021

25. **Moyarget Chosen Few LOL 1196** Moyarget 12 July 2021

26. **Armoy LOL 1065** Armoy 12 July 2021

27. **Barron LOL 627** Donemana 12 July 2021

28. **Cloughmills District LOL No14** Cloughmills 12 July 2021

29. **Giants Causeway LOL No 1195** Bushmills 12 July 2021

30. **Crawfordsburn LOL 1091** Bangor 12 July 2021

31. **Richhill District LOL No 2** Richhill 12 July 2021

32. **Aughlargue LOL 158** Stewartstown 12 July 2021

33. **LOL 909** Coleraine 12 July 2021

34. **LOL No 254 Acton** Poyntzpass 12 July 2021

35. **Ballymacanallen True Blues LOL ... Gilford 12 July 2021

36. *LOL No 37 Altnaveigh** Newry 12 July 2021

37. **Bangor District LOL No 18** Bangor 12 July 2021

38. **Annaghmore Star and Crown** Castledawson 12 July 2021

39. **Bessbrook District LOL No 11** Bessbrook 12 July 2021

40. **Burntollet Sons of Ulster Flute ... Londonderry 12 July 2021

41. **Carrickfergus District LOL No 19... Carrickfergus 12 July 2021

42. **Crown Defenders Flute Band Cloug... Cloughmills 12 July 2021

43. **LOL No 11 Magheraboy** Monea 12 July 2021

44. **ILOL No 33 Ballinagarvey** Ballinagarvey 12 July 2021

45. **LOL No 199 Gideon’s Chosen Few D... Cookstown 12 July 2021

46. **LOL No 520 Kilwaughter** Kilwaughter 12 July 2021

47. **LOL No 9 Tamlaght O’Crilly** Innisrush 12 July 2021

48. LOL No 1412 Kirkistown Cloughey 12 July 2021

49. **Loughgall District LOL No 3** Loughgall 12 July 2021

50. **Limavady District LOL No 6** Limavady 12 July 2021

51. Under ConsiderationSensitive **Lurgan District LOL No 6** Lurgan 12 July 2021

52. **LOL No 1098 Ballygelly** Broughshane 12 July 2021

53. **Mourne Young Defenders Flute Band Kilkeel 12 July 2021

54. **LOL No 742 Portrush Purple Heroe... Portrush 12 July 2021

55. **Mourne Young Defenders Flute Ban... Kilkeel 12 July 2021

56. **Tandragee District LOL No 4** Tandragee 12 July 2021

57. **Orange Institution** Moira 12 July 2021

58. **Church Hill District LOL No 12** Derrygonnelly 12 July 2021

59. **Scott Memorial LOL 163 Bush** Bush 12 July 2021

60. **Donaghadee Orange Lodges** Donaghadee 12 July 2021

61. **Newtownstewart District LOL No 9... Newtownstewart 12 July 2021

62. **Blaugh Sons of Ulster LOL 256** Coleraine 12 July 2021

63. **Newtownstewart District LOL No 9... Newtownstewart 12 July 2021

64. **Clantilew Bible & Crown Defender... The Birches 12 July 2021

65. **Skeogh LOL 861** Skeogh 12 July 2021

66. **Portadown LOL District No 1** Portadown 12 July 2021

67. **Knockloughrim Rising Sons of Uls... Knockloughrim 12 July 2021

68. **Portadown LOL District No 1** Portadown 12 July 2021

69. **Antrim District LOL 13** Antrim 12 July 2021

70. **Portadown LOL District No 1** Portadown 12 July 2021

71. **Castlewellan Star of Temperance ... Castlewellan 12 July 2021

72. Under ConsiderationSensitive **Portadown LOL District No 1 Lodg... Portadown 12 July 2021

73. **Ballykeel LOL 472** Ballymena 12 July 2021

74. *Portadown LOL District No 1** Portadown 12 July 2021

75. **Dunaghy ILOL 16** Ballymoney 12 July 2021

76. **Portadown LOL District No 1** Portadown 12 July 2021

77. **Raffrey Faith Defenders LOL 1115... Raffrey 12 July 2021

78. Under ConsiderationSensitive **Portadown LOL District No 1 Lodg... Portadown 12 July 2021

79. **Sixmilewater District L.O.L. No.... Ballyclare 12 July 2021

80. **Portadown LOL District No 1** Portadown 12 July 2021

81. Under ConsiderationSensitive **Loyal Orange Order Cavehill Temp... Belfast 12 July 2021

82. **Portadown LOL District No 1** Portadown 12 July 2021

83. **Killymuck LOL 236** Killymuck 12 July 2021

84. **Portadown LOL District No 1** Portadown 12 July 2021

85. **Rathfriland District LOL NO.3** Rathfriland 12 July 2021

86. **Bellarena Faith Defenders LOL 98... Limavady 12 July 2021

87. **Drumaheagles LOL 1099** Balnamore 12 July 2021

88. **Coagh Branch Walker Club ABOD** Coagh 12 July 2021

89. **Drumaheagles LOL 1099** Ballymoney 12 July 2021

90. **Walker’s Volunteers LOL No. 1011... Donaghmore 12 July 2021

91. **Dunseverick LOL 528** Bushmills 12 July 2021

92. **Glenhugh LOL 344** Glenhugh 12 July 2021

93. **Cookstown LOL No3** Cookstown 12 July 2021

94. **Largy LOL 988** Largy 12 July 2021

95. **Wm Strain Wm Lightbody Memorial ... Newtownards 12 July 2021

96. **Bushside LOL 923** Clintyfinnan 12 July 2021

97. **Wm Strain Wm Lightbody Memorial ... Newtownards 12 July 2021

98. **Enagh LOL 814** Markethill 12 July 2021

99. **Ballinlea LOL1511** Ballinlea 12 July 2021

100. **Clabby Pipe Band Clabby 12 July 2021

101. **Markethill District LOL 10** Markethill 12 July 2021

102. Blossomhill LOL 411 Fintona 12 July 2021

103. **Sir Edward Carson Memorial LOL 1... Lisburn 12 July 2021

104. **Glenhugh LOL 344** Glenhugh 12 July 2021

105. **Stranocum LOL 749** Stranocum 12 July 2021

106. **Killylea District LOL 7** Killylea 12 July 2021

107. **Murray’s Temperance True Blues L... Antrim 12 July 2021

108. **Strabane LOL 250** Strabane 12 July 2021

109. **Ballynagarrick LOL 65** Newmills 12 July 2021

110. **East Belfast LOL 578** Belfast 12 July 2021

111. **Annahoe District No 6** Aughnacloy 12 July 2021

112. **Cookstown LOL No3** Cookstown 12 July 2021

113. **Ballylane True Blues LOL479** Markethill 12 July 2021

114. **Largy LOL 988** Largy 12 July 2021

115. **Bushside LOL 923** Clintyfinnan 12 July 2021

116. **Wm Strain Wm Lightbody Memorial ... Newtownards 12 July 2021

117. **Enagh LOL 814** Markethill 12 July 2021

118. **Ballinlea LOL1511** Ballinlea 12 July 2021

119. **Clabby Pipe Band Clabby 12 July 2021

120. **Markethill District LOL 10** Markethill 12 July 2021

121. **Inch LOL 430** Inch 12 July 2021

122. **Glenavy District LOL No.4** Glenavy 12 July 2021

123. **Lecale District LOL No 2** Killyleagh 12 July 2021

124. **Dunaghy No Surrender L.O.L 791** Dunaghy 12 July 2021

125. **Ballymoney Apprentice Boys Memor... Ballymoney 12 July 2021

126. **Bushmills Dist LOL 21** Bushmills 12 July 2021

127. **Dyan Orange District** Dyan 12 July 2021

