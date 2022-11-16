Let's help find missing Ronald Hue - last seen wearing orange rain coat
Police in Antrim are seeking help from the public in relation to a missing person from the area.
By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Police, in a post on social media, ask for help in finding missing Ronald Hue – who was last seen in the town around quarter to 1 on Monday.
The post adds: “He is described 6ft 3ins tall, of medium build wearing an orange raincoat and jeans.
“If you have any information that may assist Police with locating him please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 1643 of the 14/11/22.”