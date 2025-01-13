Letter: As long as mindset continues, unionism will continue to repeat mistakes of the past
Lord Tom Elliott states in the News Letter (Jobs carve-up ‘stumbling block’ to unionist merger, December 8) that a possible united unionist party would face a stumbling block whereby some unionist politicians would prioritise personal position and status over what is best to preserve the Union.
I can’t say I am surprised by that - it seems that however great the threat to the Union, personal ambition will always come first.
As long as that mindset continues – and I have no reason to believe it won’t – then unionism will continue to repeat the mistakes of past years over again.
Alliance has an MP in Lagan Valley because unionism could not agree to a united candidate. It’s no wonder that some potential unionist voters don’t vote when they see the disunity and incompetence of the main unionist parties.
Jim Allister suggested a temporary united unionist party before the last elections but that was rejected by both UUP and DUP. Our enemies (of which there are many) don’t need to do much when unionism is doing a great job of self destruction.
It’s not just the politicians who are at fault - where is the Loyalist Communities Council or the loyal orders?
As a member of the LOL and RBP for over 40 years I see no leadership or direction in either order - same old same old. Parading will not secure our position in the UK; we’ve been marching for years and for what?
The latest assault on loyalist culture is Alliance’s proposal on the flying of flags, banners and emblems. Alliance will seek to portray this as not just aimed at ‘us’ but their past actions will give the lie to that.
How will unionism react to this? Can’t see the UUP for one standing against this, too keen to chase the very mild unionist Alliance vote. Google says Mike Nesbitt is the UUP leader, I’m not sure about that.
Harry Patterson, Castlecaulfield