News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Liam Gallagher adopts rescued dog 'Buttons' from Thai animal sanctuary run by man from Northern Ireland

A brave little dog which had been dumped in the Thai jungle now has four paws under the table at Liam Gallagher’s home.
By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 10:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The fairytale life story began when the stray, called Buttons, was rescued into an animal sanctuary in Thailand owner by Co Tyrone man Niall Harbison.

According to a Tweet from Niall Harbison @NiallHarbison, Button went from ‘being dumped in the Thai jungle to this. You couldn’t make it up Buttons.

‘You did it, brave little girl

Most Popular

‘She’s in safe hands

@liamgallagher

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The story of Buttons, posted online yesterday by @Niall Harbison says:

"Little buttons proves that sometimes in life dreams do indeed come true.

"From being dumped in the middle of the jungle in Thailand to finding her forever home with Liam Gallagher in London.

"She was the only dog to ever invite herself into the little sanctuary as she had no food and nowhere to live.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"She had been deemed no longer cute enough by her family who moved on and left her there.

"Over the course of 2 weeks she slowly made friends and inched herself in.

Liam Gallagher and ButtonsLiam Gallagher and Buttons
Liam Gallagher and Buttons

"She was fully healthy so she has been in foster in Thailand with wellness with caroline and then I took her on the trip of a lifetime.

"It involved boats, taxis, planes, ferries, trains and 30 hours of travel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"To say she was happy when she arrived would be an understatement.

"She immediately befriended all the humans as well as the cats (they’re not sure yet).

"Buttons did this all by herself by plucking up that courage initially looking for a better life.

"She’s relaxed at home, has settled in and is very much loved.

"The best girl there ever was".

The story of Button’s life has been reposted on Liam Gallagher Fan page.

Related topics:ThaiLiam GallagherNorthern IrelandThailand