A dog has been rescued from the sea off the coast of Newcastle, Co Down.

Newcastle’s inshore lifeboat, Eliza, was launched following reports of a dog in the water off Murlough beach, said the RNLI.

There were concerns the owner may have entered the water to try and rescue the dog.

At 7.40pm last night Newcastle RNLI volunteer crew launched the inshore lifeboat, and the volunteer crew of three quickly located the dog, which “was struggling to stay afloat”.

Thor the dog

The crew managed to retrieve the dog, which was met at the beach by his owner.

Speaking after the call out, Newcastle lifeboat operations manager Dave Bowden said: ‘Thanks to the swift and coordinated actions of our volunteer crew and Newcastle coastguard this dog was rescued and brought to safety.