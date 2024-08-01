Lifeboat launched to rescue dog off the coast of Co Down
Newcastle’s inshore lifeboat, Eliza, was launched following reports of a dog in the water off Murlough beach, said the RNLI.
There were concerns the owner may have entered the water to try and rescue the dog.
At 7.40pm last night Newcastle RNLI volunteer crew launched the inshore lifeboat, and the volunteer crew of three quickly located the dog, which “was struggling to stay afloat”.
The crew managed to retrieve the dog, which was met at the beach by his owner.
Speaking after the call out, Newcastle lifeboat operations manager Dave Bowden said: ‘Thanks to the swift and coordinated actions of our volunteer crew and Newcastle coastguard this dog was rescued and brought to safety.
"Our advice is never to enter the water after your dog but to try and call them back to you from a place of safety. If you are concerned call 999 and ask for the coastguard.’
