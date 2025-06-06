Limavady-based woman Natalie McGee has launched a holistic wellness venture

​A Co Londonderry-based entrepreneur has built a wellness business rooted in Mediterranean-inspired principles.

Natalie McGee, originally from Holland and now living in Limavady with her husband and two children, launched her business, Saluté, offering health coaching and holistic facials focused on nurturing the whole person. Her services are designed to support clients’ physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Her journey into entrepreneurship followed several personal challenges. These included adapting to life in Northern Ireland, learning a new language, stepping away from a previous career, and navigating postnatal health issues. These experiences ultimately inspired her to explore holistic health and, over time, support others going through similar struggles.

Natalie explained: “Coming to NI to live, I gave up my career, settled in a new country, learned the language and after having my children, I experienced my own struggles with postnatal health, the hormonal rollercoaster, sleepless nights, and the feeling of not being myself. It was a challenging time, I found it difficult to reach out but this time also became my biggest inspiration.”

What began as informal conversations with other women and community talks developed into a more serious business idea. Encouragement from those around her helped her realise the potential to turn her passion into a career.

“The name of my business, Saluté (Italian for 'health'), reflects a core value I hold dear. It represents a holistic, Mediterranean-inspired approach to achieving optimal well-being. It's about nurturing the whole person, mind, body, and spirit,” she said.

The business combines Natalie’s two decades of experience as a facialist, which began in Holland, with her interest in nutrition, movement, and emotional wellbeing. She offers services that address both internal and external health, aiming to support long-term improvements through practical, individualised care.

“I've seen firsthand how digestive issues can lead to skin problems, how stress can manifest as breakouts, and how hormonal imbalances can affect skin texture and tone. That's why my health coaching practice goes hand-in-hand with my facials,” she added.

While the idea for a business had been growing, Natalie admitted she wasn’t sure how to move forward. As someone who didn’t grow up in NI, she lacked connections and knowledge of local support structures. That changed when she was introduced to Alice Quinn at Roe Valley Enterprises, who was delivering the Explore Enterprise Support Service in the area.

Natalie credited the programme, and the mentorship of Alice Quinn, with giving her the direction and confidence she needed to establish a viable business model that worked around her lifestyle.