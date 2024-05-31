Limavady: town centre street remains closed after major fire brought under control
The fire has been brought under control and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes.
In a statement yesterday evening, a Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said firefighters were dealing with a blaze at a former nightclub in Catherine Street, opposite Limavady Fire Station.
The spokesperson continued: “NIFRS was alerted to the fire at 17:42 hours on Thursday 30 May 2024. The fire involves three buildings.
“There are currently eight fire appliances in attendance, one aerial appliance and a command support unit.
“Operations will continue for some time, and local residents are advised to stay away from the area and keep windows and doors closed while the incident is ongoing.
“Firefighters are working as quickly as possible to extinguish the fire and make the scene safe.”
