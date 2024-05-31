Firefighters attending a blaze in Limavady on Thursday, May 30, 2024

Catherine Street in the centre of Limavady remains closed this morning following a fire in the area.

The fire has been brought under control and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes.

In a statement yesterday evening, a Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said firefighters were dealing with a blaze at a former nightclub in Catherine Street, opposite Limavady Fire Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spokesperson continued: “NIFRS was alerted to the fire at 17:42 hours on Thursday 30 May 2024. The fire involves three buildings.

“There are currently eight fire appliances in attendance, one aerial appliance and a command support unit.

“Operations will continue for some time, and local residents are advised to stay away from the area and keep windows and doors closed while the incident is ongoing.