Lisburn edge out CIYMS in low-scoring thriller while Templepatrick's Premier League adventure begins with Muckamore defeat

​The 2025 Northern Cricket Union season got off to a stuttering start on Saturday with two Premier League matches postponed due to weather, but there was still no shortage of drama with Lisburn edging out CIYMS by one wicket in a low-scoring thriller at Wallace Park.

Having won the toss and elected to bat, CI found themselves in early trouble, falling from 35/0 to 45/4 in the space of five overs with Ryan Macbeth (2/19) picking up the key wickets of visiting captain John Matchett (15) and overseas professional Hermann Rolfes in consecutive deliveries.

Winter recruit Jake Egan (44) was the sole source of resistance as Lisburn continued to pick up wickets with regularity as Callum Atkinson (3/33), Ireland international Matthew Humphreys (2/14) and skipper Neil Whitworth (2/9) all chipped in.

Egan, who joined the Belmont outfit from Carrickfergus, was the last player out and was one of only three players to reach double figures as CIYMS were dismissed for 103 inside 30.1 overs.

Muckamore captain Sathish Suresh celebrates picking up a wicket in their weekend Premier League win over Templepatrick. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

While enduring a difficult start to life in the NCU with the bat, South African all-rounder Rolfes (3/42) impressed with ball in hand, picking up the crucial wicket of Lisburn’s Faiz Fazal before dismissing fellow opener Jonny Waite (23) and James Hunter.

Nigel Jones (29), who enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at CIYMS, stopped his former side making further inroads, putting on a key partnership worth 54 alongside David Miller (27).

However, with only two runs left to seal victory, there was a dramatic late collapse with Lisburn falling from 102/5 to 103/9 – Macbeth holding his nerve to ultimately hit the winning run.

Elsewhere, Templepatrick’s first-ever Premier League match ended with a four-wicket defeat to neighbours Muckamore at Moylena.

In a rain-affected encounter, the visitors registered 126/7 in their 28 overs with Jack Smyth (30) and Neil Brand (30) leading the way.

Templepatrick enjoyed early success in their defence as captain Ross Bryans dismissed new Muckamore skipper Sathish Suresh in the fifth over and Jamie Jackson (18), who had struck two consecutive maximums, followed soon after.

That meant the classy Jason van der Merwe (32) joined Mark Gleghorne (47*) at the crease and the pair put on a match-defining partnership of 54 before some quick scoring from Randeera Ranasinge (26) helped get reigning Challenge Cup champions Muckamore over the line.

Meanwhile, Mickey Copeland made an impressive start to life at North Down with a fine all-round performance in their seven-wicket win over Cliftonville Academy at The Green.

The 23-year-old, enjoying his first stint in the NCU, collected figures of 4/17 as the visitors were dismissed for 99 with new captain Tyron Koen (2/9) and Josh Corbett (2/25) also chipping in.

Copeland then top-scored with 35*, sharing a partnership of 48 with Koen (22*) as North Down started their campaign with victory.