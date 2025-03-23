LIV Golf's Tom McKibbin ties for third in weather-affected Porsche Singapore Classic
Northern Ireland man McKibbin birdied three of his last four holes in the 54-hole tournament – shortened after Thursday’s washout – for a final round 68.
However, bogeys at 12 and 14 proved costly for the 22-year-old, who finished on four-under to take joint third with Frenchman Adrien Saddier.
The result has edged the Co Down man closer to the world's top 100 and a place in the PGA Championship.
Mansell went into the third and final round one shot off the lead on 10 under par but soon hit the front courtesy of five birdies in a row from the fourth hole.
The two-shot lead he held at the turn had gone by the time he reached the 18th tee but saved his best until last, two-putting from long range to end his wait for a first title at this level in his first week with a new caddie.
His closing 66 saw him finish the tournament on 16 under, one shot ahead of Japan’s Keita Nakajima, with McKibbin and Saddier another stroke further back.
Mansell’s first visit to the winner’s circle came in David Kenny’s first week on his bag and the 29-year-old was full of praise for him.
He said: “What a feeling. Just to get into that position, and I played so well today.
“First week with a new caddie so that was a good start and he just, a couple of times, got me to slow down.
“And it makes those near-misses and when I’ve got ahead of myself in the past just kind of worth it and it just means that much more.
“One thing I’d say to people trying to do it as a career, that moment’s the most fulfilling thing in the world and it’s worth it.
“So stick in and hopefully you’ll get rewarded one day like I have today.”
Meanwhile, former Masters champion Patrick Reed secured his return to the Open Championship with a second-placed finish in the Asian Tour’s International Series Macau presented by Wynn.
The American Ryder Cup star claimed one of the three places on offer for Royal Portrush having missed out on last year’s event and also the US Open after his move to LIV Golf in 2022.