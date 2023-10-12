Lives saved after Pregabalin and Zopiclone with a potential street value of £88,400 seized - 'Drugs similar to these have been a factor in a number of deaths'
He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class C controlled drug and possession with intent to supply.
He remains in custody at this time.
Detective Inspector Kelly said: “Drugs similar to these have been a factor in a number of deaths in recent times.
"Mixing drugs and 'topping up' on prescribed medication can be extremely dangerous.
"The removal of these drugs from circulation within our community may indeed have saved lives.
"Under Operation Dealbreaker, we remain committed to removing dangerous drugs like these from our streets and arresting those who peddle such drugs.
"Their only motivation is greed and they have little interest in the misery these drugs cause to end users and to vulnerable addicts”.
Police are asking anyone has any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.
Anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs and would like to get help can visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info
This also includes details of services available for individuals affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse.