Local business owner left 'absolutely heartbroken' as firefighters tackle fire in Armagh
It is believed that five appliances are currently at the scene, with the complex containing several businesses and a number of flats.
One of the businesses affected, Sunny Spot Sunbeds Armagh, have written of their heartache of the fire.
"We are absolutely heartbroken seeing our dream and hard work being severely damaged due to the fire next door," a post on Facebook read.
"The shop is closed and honestly at this stage we don’t know when we will be able to access our beautiful premises and how damaged it will be.
"We are only a small family business and have worked so hard to only open up last year."
A statement from the PSNI read: "Due to a fire at the Killylea Road area of Armagh this afternoon (July 21), motorists are advised to avoid the area.
"Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are in attendance and motorists should seek alternative routes."
