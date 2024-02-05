Local groups urged to submit expression of interest for funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council is now inviting expressions of Interest applications from local groups and organisations for two new programmes.

The first is for the Community/Sports Facilities capital enhancement programme – a small capital programme aimed at developing and enhancing areas or buildings in the Borough to upgrade them to a higher standard in order to increase usage, with the aim of improving cross-community relations and community cohesion. Successful organisations will be required to deliver an activity plan inclusive of all community backgrounds.

The second is for the Community/Sports Facilities major capital Works programme – a strategic capital programme which aims to invest in three strategically significant community/sports facilities, with one per legacy council area of Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne.

The Peaceplus programme

The Peaceplus local community action plan will be centred around three core themes – local community regeneration and transformation, thriving and peaceful communities and building respect for all cultural identities.

Alderman Paul Reid, chair of the PEACEPLUS Partnership Board, said: “As a partnership we have overseen the co-design of the Local Community Action Plan for the Borough to date, which has included running consultation workshops and events since 2022 - which allowed our communities to have their say in relation to the needs and priorities included in the Action Plan.

“The opening of the Expression of Interest for the two capital programmes is an important step which will benefit increased numbers of users of our community and sports facilities, as well as help further shape the action plan and application to be submitted to the Special EU Programmes Body by end of March 2024.”

To request an Expression of Interest application pack email [email protected]