Lodge Life: History to come alive as Boyne Day returns

Boyne Day returns to the Museum of Orange Heritage in Belfast this weekend.

On Saturday, the outreach facility will be a hive of activity for the family-orientated event, with information and activities exploring the Battle of the Boyne in 1690, and its legacy.

Costumes and weapons will be brought to life through the recreation of a period camp, with living history performers. Children can also avail of various art and craft activities.

In addition, visitors on the day will be able to get their picture taken with a notable artefact from the period, currently on temporary loan at the museum. A military halberd, or a shortened pike, thought to have been used as a weapon during the Boyne battle 328 years ago, will be made available to the general public.

Other pieces on display in the museum gallery relating to the Glorious Revolution, include a Boyne musket and a bayonet.

Curator, Dr Jonathan Mattison, said following the success of the inaugural Boyne Day last summer, the event was now an integral component of the museum’s interaction with the wider community.

He said: “Boyne Day is our way of bringing the legacy of the Battle of the Boyne to life. This was one of the most seminal battles and indeed moments in the history of the British Isles and was integral to the Glorious Revolution.

“As the tourist sector grows in both Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic, it is important that we increase knowledge and understanding about the Williamite Trail in Ireland and its impact on our shared history.”

Visitors to the museum will also have the opportunity to view the ongoing ‘Service and Sacrifice’ exhibition marking the centenary of the end of the First World War this year. The impressive display chronicles the remarkable personal stories of individuals associated with the loyal institutions who enlisted for King and country 100 years ago.

Boyne Day takes place on Saturday from 10.30am to 3.30pm. Admission is free for children under 16. Entry for adults costs £3, including free admission to the museum.

For more information, contact the Museum of Orange Heritage on 028 9070 1122, or visit www.orangeheritage.co.uk.