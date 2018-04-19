Lodge Life: installation dinner for Belfast grand master

An installation dinner for the new county grand master of Belfast has taken place in Ballynafeigh Orange hall.

Spencer Beattie was installed in the role earlier this year, replacing outgoing Grand Master George Chittick.

Grand Treasurer of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Brian Dorrian (left), made a presentation to outgoing Belfast Grand Master George Chittick

Senior Orangemen in attendance included past grand masters Rev Martin Smyth and Robert Saulters, and past county grand master Tom Haire.

Ulster Unionist leader Robin Swann, DUP MLA William Humphrey and UUP councillor Jim Rodgers joined Belfast brethren at the special event.

The guest of honour was grand treasurer Brian Dorrian who made a presentation to Mr Chittick marking his five years in office.

Speaking following his recent election, Mr Beattie said it was an “honour and privilege” to take up the role, having previously served as deputy county grand master.

“I am fully aware of the responsibility that has been bestowed upon me but will do my utmost to serve the interests of our membership across the city,” he said.

“Orangeism is one of the many components, and an integral part of, the cultural tapestry of our capital city.

“Belfast County Grand Lodge, and its members, as citizens, want to play a full and active part in everyday city life. In particular, along with our partners, we look forward to building on the growing progress, and working together, to ensure the Twelfth of July and Orangefest becomes an enjoyable event for all those who live in and visit our great city.”

Mr Beattie, 68, a member of Tyndale LOL 1869, maintained he looked forward to a day in the future when all Orange parades were unopposed in Belfast.

He also paid tribute to his predecessor, describing Mr Chittick as a “gifted raconteur, whose knowledge and insight of Orangeism is unparalleled”.

“He always acted in the county’s best interests and will continue to be held in the highest of esteem by Belfast brethren.”

William Hughes, from Sandy Row District, has assumed the position of deputy county grand master, replacing Mr Beattie in the role.