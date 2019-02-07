Lodge Life: Nominations close soon for annual Orange awards

Nominations remain open for this year’s Orange Community Awards – due to be held in Lisburn next month.

The annual ceremony showcases the extensive community work undertaken by members of the institution, recognising and rewarding excellence within the loyal order, as well as acknowledging the achievements of those in the marching bands’ fraternity. A full and varied programme of entertainment is also scheduled.

The showpiece event will take place at the city’s Island Arts Centre on Friday March 9.

Prizes due to be presented on the night will include those of best new banner; individual and lodge community involvement; youth development; individual musician’s award and band of the year; as well as sporting achievement and Christian outreach awards.

As is tradition, senior Orangeman Edward Stevenson will also personally confer the special Grand Master’s Award. Last year, members of Banbridge Bible and Crown Defenders LOL 423 were recognised for their charity endeavours, raising almost £170,000 for a number of worthy causes in recent years.

Fermanagh entrepreneur, Roy Kells MBE, was the recipient of a special lifetime achievement award.

Chief executive of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Iain Carlisle, said: “The Community Awards provide a unique opportunity to highlight and reflect the outstanding commitment which many members of the institution give to their lodges and communities.

“Their aim is to recognise and reward excellence, and we are delighted to be returning to Lisburn for what promises to be another memorable evening. We once again look forward to recognising individuals and lodges for their sterling, and often publicly unseen, work and activities throughout the year.”

He added: “With the deadline soon closing for nominations, we would encourage all members and lodges to get involved in this wonderful annual event.”

Tickets are now available directly from the Lagan Valley Island box office.

Application forms for the various categories are also currently available for download via the Grand Lodge website at www.grandorangelodge.co.uk.

Alternatively, they can be requested by emailing communityawards2018@goli.org.uk or by calling 028 9070 1122.

The closing date for receipt of completed nominations is Friday February 15.