Look at the character in this local 1800's home with 4 floors, 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, stables and walled gardens - 29 images

Just look inside Kinnaird House, a stunningly impressive period residence, built in the first half of the 19th century. The property boasts 4 floors including the basement level.

By Gemma Murray
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:52 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 22:49 BST

The stables and carriage houses also have rooms above offering renovation potential and the Walled garden encompasses grass lawns, mature trees, shrubbery, and flowers.

See propertypal for more information

6 Bank Terrace, Caledon, BT68 4TR 7 Bed End-terrace House Price £385,000

1.

6 Bank Terrace, Caledon, BT68 4TR 7 Bed End-terrace House Price £385,000

6 Bank Terrace, Caledon, BT68 4TR 7 Bed End-terrace House Price £385,000

2.

6 Bank Terrace, Caledon, BT68 4TR 7 Bed End-terrace House Price £385,000

6 Bank Terrace, Caledon, BT68 4TR 7 Bed End-terrace House Price £385,000

3.

6 Bank Terrace, Caledon, BT68 4TR 7 Bed End-terrace House Price £385,000

6 Bank Terrace, Caledon, BT68 4TR 7 Bed End-terrace House Price £385,000

4.

6 Bank Terrace, Caledon, BT68 4TR 7 Bed End-terrace House Price £385,000

