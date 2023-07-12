Look at the pomp and style of July 12 in Belfast city centre - see who you know

Today the Orange Order and approximately 600 bands will march at 18 locations to mark July 12th.
As well as the annual parades in Belfast and Ballymena, parades will be held in towns including Ballinamallard, Magherafelt and Kilkeel.
A demonstration will also be held in Bangor.
1. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2023 Annual 12th July Orange Order Belfast parade takes place in the City Centre starting at Carlisle Circus. Former DUP leader and First Minister of The Northern Ireland Assembly Arlene Foster waves at the crowds on Bedford Street where she presenting for GB News. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.
