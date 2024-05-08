Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a post on social media, Dearbhla McCabe wrote: ‘Sad news about my youngest brother.

‘Lorcan passed away this morning heart is broke.

‘Just to let people know he was drunk and getting his key out of his pocket and he fell smashed his head of the curb and died but looked peaceful’.

Lorcan McCabe, 22, originally from Mount Eagles but living in Lisburn, died suddenly after a fall on Sunday.

A report in the Andersonstown News said that he had been training to be a chef.

"Lorcan was my beautiful baby brother. I will miss him so much,” Derbhla told the paper.

“He didn't have a care in the world and got on with everyone he met."

Lorcan McCabe

Another post adds: “Lorcan loved pink and was wondering anyone wanting to wear something pink to the funeral – please do, you don’t have to, but he will be getting buried in his favourite north face pink coat, always loved to be different lol”.

Messages of sympathy online include: ‘Dearbhla McCabe absolutely shocked at this news of wee lorcan passing. Pls extent my deepest symphony to your mum and the rest of the family. This is just hearting breaking to read. Thoughts and prayers are with you on this sad news xx’, ‘Awk doll I’m so sorry you need anything let me no need the we man minded anything at all thinking of your family at this sad time may he rip xxx’ and ‘That's heartbreaking. Sorry for your loss thoughts are with you and your family’.

A death notice from Mallon Brothers Funeral Directors says that Lorcan died ‘suddenly at home 5th May 2024’.

He is described as the ‘beloved son of Mandy, loving brother of Dearbhla and Seosamh, grandson of Robert, uncle of Aaron, much loved nephew and cousin and he will be sadly missed by Peter’.