Lough Erne Resort appoints new General Manager as refurbishment draws to completion

Gareth Byrne, a native of Newcastle, County Down, joins the renowned 5-star hotel, spa and golf resort with 25 years experience within the hospitality industry. Gareth brings with him a strong operational and strategic background with a proven track record in elevating guest satisfaction.

During his career to date, Gareth has worked in a range of leading luxury hotels including The Fitzwilliam Hotel, Belfast by Hotel Partners and The Kensington, London by the Doyle Collection. Most recently Gareth was General Manager of the Duke of Richmond Hotel by Red Carnation Hotel Collection which also operates Ashford Castle.

His appointment coincides with the recent completion of a luxurious interior overhaul within the resort's hotel, with updates being applied to 53 of its guest rooms and communal guest areas. Meanwhile, work to upgrade and refresh the resort’s 25 lodges is set to be complete by late May.

Mr Byrne said he was proud to join Lough Erne Resort at such an important time and working with what he described as an exceptional team.

“I have been a genuine admirer of the resort for many years and I have always loved spending time in the Fermanagh Lakelands. I am immensely proud to have taken up this leading position at a time when the resort is graced with stunning new interiors and a host of exciting opportunities ahead. We have a fantastic team here at Lough Erne Resort and I will be working closely with them on a range of new initiatives to further enhance our guest experiences as we continue to build on our reputation as a destination where guests can enjoy world class hospitality with the finest of Fermanagh welcomes.

The new General Manager is a strong advocate of celebrating the ‘people’ and the ‘place’ and will place this philosophy at the heart of his new tenure.

“I am a strong believer in selling the destination and creating authentic ‘must do’ experiences. This is something that we will continue to actively work on at the resort as we aim to further strengthen our partnerships and support even more local businesses and tourism providers across the county and beyond.”

The iconic resort which hosted the G8 Summit 2013 boasts some of the best dining, golf and spa offerings within these islands was acquired by in 2015 by Lough Shore Road Limited, in a joint venture of U.S. based Advantage Capital Holdings, Inc. and TRU Hotels and Resorts, LLC (who also serve as the Resort’s operators). TRU Hotels and Resorts, LLC is a hospitality investment and management firm also based in the United States.

Mark Ward, Co-Founder of TRU Hotels and Resorts LLC said he and his Co-Founder, Jeff Mahan were delighted to announce Mr Byrne’s appointment as General Manager.

“We are incredibly excited to have Gareth join the resort at a time when it is looking the finest we have ever seen. The guest feedback on our new hotel interior which is designed to harmonise with our glorious countryside setting and unite it with the latest in boutique design, has been exceptional to date. We are truly delighted to have Gareth at the forefront of a rolling investment programme that is set to continue over the coming years.

