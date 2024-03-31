Lough Erne Resort offers luxury package for left-handers only
Lough Erne Resort has launched an exclusive luxury package for its left-handed guests - and it’s no April Fool!
Available throughout April, left-handers can enjoy a luxury overnight stay in the Fermanagh Lakelands specially created with their needs in mind, including sampling cuisine at the award-winning 3 AA Catalina restaurant prepared by our left-handed Executive Head Chef Stephen Holland, enjoying a tempting lakeside breakfast and relaxing at the Resort’s Thai Spa, all starting at £329 per room.
The Resort’s guest rooms have been recently refurbished to create a tranquil countryside ambiance and will be specially rearranged for left-handers.
The experience also includes a gift with items designed for left-handed people including a notebook, pen and card game.
While enjoying the mouth-watering dining experiences with locally sourced ingredients at the Catalina Restaurant, left-handers will notice place settings and service have been adapted to their needs.
Guests will also be able to upgrade and enjoy a left-handed golf lesson with PGA Professional, Damian Mooney or experience a round of left-handed golf at one of the Resort’s two championship golf courses, including the renowned Faldo Course, designed by Sir Nick Faldo.
Helen McCune, Deputy General Manager said: “At Lough Erne Resort, we feel it is important to cater to all guests and their specific needs.
“Around 10 per cent of the UK is left-handed; a percentage that remains consistent in many populations around the world. From Angelina Jolie to Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey to Lady Gaga and even Prince William, there are many left-handers looking for that special touch when they choose to stay at a luxury resort.
“It's time to celebrate left-handed people and to raise awareness of some of the experiences many of them face in a world imagined largely with right-handed people in mind.
“Our newly created experience has been developed to ensure a luxury left-hand experience at our Resort.”
Booking is essential, Monday to Saturday during April, subject to availability. For more information, visit www.lougherneresort.com or call +44(0)28 6632 3230.