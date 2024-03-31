Lough Erne Resort offers luxury package for left-handers only

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lough Erne Resort has launched an exclusive luxury package​ for its left-handed guests - and it’s no April Fool!

Available throughout April, left-handers can enjoy a luxury overnight stay in the Fermanagh Lakelands specially created with their needs in mind, including sampling cuisine at the award-winning 3 AA Catalina restaurant prepared by our left-handed Executive Head Chef Stephen Holland, enjoying a tempting lakeside breakfast and relaxing at the Resort’s Thai Spa, all starting at £329 per room.

The Resort’s guest rooms have been recently refurbished to create a tranquil countryside ambiance and will be specially rearranged for left-handers.

The experience also includes a gift with items designed for left-handed people including a notebook, pen and card game.

While enjoying the mouth-watering dining experiences with locally sourced ingredients at the Catalina Restaurant, left-handers will notice place settings and service have been adapted to their needs.

Guests will also be able to upgrade and enjoy a left-handed golf lesson with PGA Professional, Damian Mooney or experience a round of left-handed golf at one of the Resort’s two championship golf courses, including the renowned Faldo Course, designed by Sir Nick Faldo.

Helen McCune, Deputy General Manager said: “At Lough Erne Resort, we feel it is important to cater to all guests and their specific needs.

Helen McCune, Deputy General Manager at Lough Erne Resort.

“Around 10 per cent of the UK is left-handed; a percentage that remains consistent in many populations around the world. From Angelina Jolie to Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey to Lady Gaga and even Prince William, there are many left-handers looking for that special touch when they choose to stay at a luxury resort.

“It's time to celebrate left-handed people and to raise awareness of some of the experiences many of them face in a world imagined largely with right-handed people in mind.

“Our newly created experience has been developed to ensure a luxury left-hand experience at our Resort.”