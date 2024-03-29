Lough Erne Resort to Host an Evening with Country Star Nathan Carter in support of Cash for Kids NI

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As well as a music spectacular, guests will be able to get a unique insight into the man described as the hottest property in the Irish Country music scene.

Lough Erne Resort General Manager, Gareth Byrne, said he was delighted Nathan had agreed to participate in the event which will form part of the resort’s 2024 partnership with Cash For Kids Northern Ireland, run by Cool FM and Downtown Radio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Nathan is well known to so many in the Fermanagh region, but is a massive international artist, so we’re thrilled he has agreed to be part of this one-off, intimate event where guests will enjoy a sumptuous 4-course fine food experience and a special Nathan Carter show that will include a question-and-answer session with the star himself. It promises to be really fun-filled evening, with proceeds going to a really worthy cause, so we’re expecting a strong demand for tickets.”

Country Star Nathan Carter and Lough Erne Resort's General Manager Gareth Byrne.

Commenting on the exciting news TRU Hotels and Resorts who serve as the operators of the resort said: “We are delighted to bring this unique event to Fermanagh and hope that fans, friends and family across Northern Ireland and beyond will join us in raising funds for Cash for Kids.”

The event which will run from 7pm on Thursday 16th May will be hosted by Downtown Radio’s Gary and Glen.

Tickets cost £125 per person, with VIP tickets - including a personal meet and greet - costing £195.