Lough Neagh Rescue appealing for 'physically fit' volunteers who 'work well under pressure'

A post on their Facebook page says: ‘Interested in becoming a Lifeboat Volunteer?

‘Applications are now open for those interested in joining the KINNEGO Crew.

‘Applicants will have a good level of physical fitness and will be required to work well, under pressure, as a team’.

The appeal further states that ‘Applicants should live/work no more than 10 minutes drive from the station and will be required to commit to regular Tuesday evening (7pm) training sessions and also expected to attend callouts once signed off as active crew’.

It adds: ‘No previous boating experience necessary as we provide a full and extensive training program to the successful applicants.

‘This is a wonderful opportunity to take on a new challenge, learn new skills and give back to the local community’.