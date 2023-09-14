News you can trust since 1737
Lough Neagh Rescue appealing for 'physically fit' volunteers who 'work well under pressure'

Lough Neagh Rescue are appealing for applications from people interested in joining their life-saving team.
By Gemma Murray
Published 14th Sep 2023, 13:18 BST- 1 min read
A post on their Facebook page says: ‘Interested in becoming a Lifeboat Volunteer?

‘Applications are now open for those interested in joining the KINNEGO Crew.

‘Applicants will have a good level of physical fitness and will be required to work well, under pressure, as a team’.

The appeal further states that ‘Applicants should live/work no more than 10 minutes drive from the station and will be required to commit to regular Tuesday evening (7pm) training sessions and also expected to attend callouts once signed off as active crew’.

It adds: ‘No previous boating experience necessary as we provide a full and extensive training program to the successful applicants.

‘This is a wonderful opportunity to take on a new challenge, learn new skills and give back to the local community’.

Anyone interested should ‘Message the page, and we will send you an application form to complete & return to us’.

