Lydia Ross: Funeral details for 21-year-old Ballymena United fan who died in car crash

The funeral of a young woman who died in a Co Antrim car crash will take place on Monday.

Lydia Ross, 21, died following a single-vehicle collision on the Curragh Road, Aghadowey, shortly after 10.15pm on Thursday, December 28.

Lydia Ross, 21, died following a single-vehicle collision on the Curragh Road, Aghadowey, shortly after 10.15pm last Thursday.

Her funeral will take place on Monday at 1pm in First Ballymoney Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in Dunloy Presbyterian Graveyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lydia's death notice said the Ballymoney woman was a dearly loved daughter of Paul and Ruth, a much loved sister, beloved grand-daughter, and a "very dear niece".

Ballymena United players pay tribute to Lydia Ross during their warm-up at Mourneview Park. PIC: Ballymena United FC

Lydia was a fan of Irish premier league side, Ballymena United, attending games with her father, with the pair at the game on Boxing Day as the Sky Blues defeated derby rivals Coleraine 3-1 at the Showgrounds.

On Saturday, United boss Jim Ervin said the club - and Irish League community - 'are here' for the Ross family.

Ballymena produced the perfect tribute to Lydia by defeating Glenavon 1-0 on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballymena players wore tops in Lydia’s honour during their warm-up at Mourneview Park and boss Ervin says everyone associated with Irish League football are there for the Ross family after the tragic event.

“It has been a difficult few days here at the club,” Ervin told the club’s media channel. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Paul and his family on the passing of young Lydia, who the players were very familiar with.

"It has been very difficult and we were pleased to get the game on today. Paul, with everything he’s going through, still has his thoughts with Ballymena United and I received text messages from him today wishing us all the best.

"That goes to show you the type of guy he is with everything his family is going through and on behalf of myself, my staff and my players, our thoughts and prayers go out to him and will continue to go out to him over the coming days because it’s going to be difficult for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The thing I want to let Paul know is that the Ballymena United family are here for him and the Irish League family too. I’ve seen the tributes over the last few days and it’s fantastic to see and goes to show what this league is all about.

"It has been a tough one to take for Ballymena and our hearts go out to Paul and his family.”

Fans from clubs around the country paid their own tributes on Saturday with supporters rising to their feet and clapping in the 21st minute of their respective matches.

Meanwhile, a man who died after a crash in Co Down last Friday has been named as local man Joe Rooney, aged 45.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pedestrian, who was from the Mayobridge area and is formerly of Rostrevor, died after a collision which took place shortly after 6am at Hilltown Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 6am, police received a report of a collision at Hilltown Road involving a male pedestrian and a grey coloured Audi A4.