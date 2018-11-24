Maghera road re-opens following crash

A road outside Maghera has re-opened following a collision earlier today.

The Five Mile Straight was blocked between Lisnamuck Road and the A6 Glenshane Road for a time while emergency services were at the scene.

Police have urged drivers to be careful to the roads, following a number of recent incidents.

“Keep your wits about you in regard to naturally greasy roads at this time of year caused by leaves, damp, mud, ice patches etc and always be alert to a stray animal or two popping out of the hedge,” a spokesperson said.