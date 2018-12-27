Main road closed in both directions after ‘serious traffic accident’

A main road has been closed in both direcctions after a serious collision.

The collision happened on the A29 Moy Road in Co Armagh.

PSNI

A post on TrafficwatchNI said: “Traffic is being diverted via, Drumcairn Rd and Cabragh Rd”.

Road Closed

