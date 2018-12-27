Main road closed in both directions after ‘serious traffic accident’ Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A main road has been closed in both direcctions after a serious collision. The collision happened on the A29 Moy Road in Co Armagh. PSNI A post on TrafficwatchNI said: “Traffic is being diverted via, Drumcairn Rd and Cabragh Rd”. More details as we get them Road Closed Airport cocaine ‘could be worth up to £1.5m’ Leo Varadkar: ‘I might not win an early election’