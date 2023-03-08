It is understood that the collision on Wednesday afternoon, at the junction of Main Street and Meeting Street, involved pedestrians although no further information is available at this time.

A police spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that Main Street in Moira is closed due to a serious road traffic collision.

“The off-slip to Moira from the M1 is also closed. The advice would be to seek an alternative route for your journey. An update will follow in due course.”

Main Street - Meeting Street junction Moira

A spokeswoman for the NI Ambulance Service said NIAS personnel responded to the 999 call which was received a 1.42pm on Wednesday, “following reports of an incident in the Meeting

Street area” of Moira.

She said: “NIAS despatched two ambulances, two ambulance officers and the Hazardous Area Response Team.

“Two patients were taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance.”

A PSNI cordon

On Twitter the principal of Lurgan College said: “We are aware of an incident in Moira this afternoon with the Main Street closed in both directions.

"Ulsterbus have been in touch to inform us that there may be difficulty in getting buses to Lurgan College to collect pupils and they cannot guarantee homeward bus journeys.”

The messaged added: “School will remain open as late as required this evening and all pupils will be supervised until collection can be arranged.

"If you are able to collect your child from school this may be the best solution.”