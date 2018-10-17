Mairead O'Neill funeral fundraising page raises more than £10,000 in a day

Friends of Northern Ireland model, Mairead O'Neill, who passed away suddenly at the beginning of the week, have launched an online fundraising page to help her family with funeral costs.

The GoFundMe.com page was set-up by Julie Rooney who was a close friend of Mairead's late mother.

Northern Ireland model, Mairead O'Neill, who died suddenly at the beginning of the week.

Sadly, Mairead's mother, Karen Pelan, lost her battle with cancer 10 months ago.

Julie launched the page on Tuesday and within 24 hours the amount of money raised surpassed the £10,000 target.

"As people are aware, this beautiful child has taken her own life just 10 months after her beautiful mother died of cancer," wrote Julie.

"Mairead is survived by her brother Brendan and sister Bronagh who each have three beautiful children.

"These kids have no means of affording a funeral and the last thing they need is a funeral bill on top of their doubly painful heartbreak.

"As their mummy's friend I am hopeless as to what I can do so I am hoping that with people's help we can make it a tiny bit easier on them," added Julie.

Julie said she received permission from Mairead's siblings before launching the page and appealed to people to give what they can to the fund.

"Such a beautiful child that just could not get over living without her mother.

"No one knows what a day can bring so please if you can let's help ease this burden

"They have gone from being a family of four to a family of two in just 10 short months.

"RIP beautiful girl - xxx I have set this up with permission from her brother and sister," she said.

Mairead O'Neill passed away in Belfast and was 21 years-old.

If you would like to make a donation to the Mairead O'Neill fund click here.