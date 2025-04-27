Major European music festivals drop Kneecap amid anti-Israel controversy

Germany's Southside Festival, pictured in 2019. Photo: Zelsis

Two major music festivals have ditched Kneecap amid the ongoing controversy of their anti-Israel statements.

The Hurricane Festival in the north of Germany and its sister event, the Southside Festival in south of the country, have both cancelled planned appearances from the controversial rappers this summer.

Headlined by American rockers Green Day, the June events are broadly the German equivalents of the UK’s Reading and Leeds festivals, with Hurricane one of the largest festivals in the country.

Kneecap were scheduled to perform to a combined audience of 120,000 people at both, but have now been dropped by production company FKP Scorpia.

Kneecap performing at the SSE Arena in Belfast in December 2024. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A spokeswoman told German newspaper Die Welt: “The band Kneecap will not be performing at Hurricane and Southside Festivals this year.”

No explicit reason was for cancelling the band, though the rappers themselves tweeted that they will instead perform shows in Berlin, Hamburg and Cologne in venues hosting between 1,000 and 1,500 people early in September.

Their post stated: “Tickets for our first ever German headline shows are on sale now with links below. Also: The band Kneecap will not be performing at Hurricane or Southside Festival this year.”

The Young Forum of the German-Israeli Society welcomed the move, with federal chairman Lasse Schauder stating: “Anyone who supports or glorifies terrorist organizations like Hezbollah or Hamas should not be allowed a place on concert stages.”

The band’s cancellation comes as controversy continues to grow around a massive outdoor show they’re due to play in Belfast over the summer.