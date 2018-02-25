'Major incident' declared after reports of 'explosion'

A "major incident" has been declared by police after reports of an "explosion" in Leicester.

At around 7.03pm Leicestershire Fire and Rescue received calls from the public who said they had heard a blast on Hinckley Road.

A spokeswoman for the force said six fire engines had been requested and that the incident is currently being treated as a search and rescue operation.

Leicestershire Police tweeted: "There has been a major incident on Hinckley Road, Leicester.

"All emergency services are currently dealing with this. Carlisle Street and part of Hinckley Road have been closed Please avoid the area."